Insultata per aver rivelato la sua omosessualità sui social

Il caso Sara Vanni, calabrese campionessa in carica al noto quiz televisivo, Reazione a Catena. Per lei, insieme alla popolarità, sono arrivati anche insulti e minacce gravissime. Il motivo è aver detto pubblicamente di "non essere eterosessuale".

Francesca Lagatta
Guarda il sevizio “Insultata per aver rivelato la sua omosessualità sui social” su LaC News24, clicca qui.

Fonte: https://video.lacnews24.it/insultata-per-aver-rivelato-la-sua-omosessualita-sui-social/2021/08/21/2Tgx2Wa39XHO/

