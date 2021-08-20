Regina dell’estate 2021, Diamante accende la sfida

Chi sarà la regina dell'estate 2021 tra le località balneari calabresi insignite della bandiera blu? Al momento è sfida aperta tra Diamante e Roccella Jonica. Noi questa mattina siamo andati nella città dei murales, sentite cosa ci ha detto il vicesindaco Pino Pascale.

Di
Francesca Lagatta
-
0

Guarda il servizio “Regina dell’estate 2021, Diamante accende la sfida” su LaC News24, clicca qui.

Fonte: https://video.lacnews24.it/regina-dellestate-2021-diamante-accende-la-sfida/2021/08/20/4AXLqxEQ0Xc9/

