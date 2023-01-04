Ricette popolari e a Km Zero, Gianluca Donato spopola su YouTube

Di
Francesca Lagatta
-
0
Influencer su You Tube grazie alle ricette di cucina calabrese: la storia di Gianluca, star da 37 mln di visualizzazioni
Gianluca Donato

Guarda il servizio “Ricette popolari e a Km Zero, Gianluca Donato spopola su YouTube” su LaC News24, clicca qui.

Fonte: https://video.lacnews24.it/ricette-popolari-e-a-km-zero-gianluca-donato-spopola-su-youtube/2023/01/04/Zja1FpO61ELA/

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here