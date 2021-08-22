Via al primo contro esodo da bollino rosso

L'estate è ormai agli sgoccioli e da questa mattina all'alba molti turisti si sono messi in viaggio per fare rientro nelle proprie regioni. Vediamo come sta andando sul versante tirrenico cosentino.

Di
Francesca Lagatta
-
0
Esodo estivo, bollino rosso dal pomeriggio: Anas raccomanda prudenza

Guarda il servizio “Via al primo contro esodo da bollino rosso” su LaC News24, clicca qui.

