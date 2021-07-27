VIDEO – Bonifati: disservizi alle poste, cittadini protestano

A Bonifati i cittadini protestano per la chiusura di tre giorni a settimana della sede degli uffici postali nel centro storico, circostanza che starebbe mettendo a rischio anche la salute pubblica. "Se non riaprite - dicono - sposteremo i nostri conti altrove".

